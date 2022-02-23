Growing up advocating for others despite feeling powerless, law school was the perfect option for Xenna Davis, a third-year law student from Dell City.
Despite being a minority in a predominantly white field, she said she has learned to step up and use her platform to leave a mark on Texas Tech.
“I think being a Black law student, it like humbles you in a way and kind of like lets you recognize the privilege you may have as a Black law student. Most people would say you don’t have a lot of privilege because you’re Black and it is really white-dominated community, particularly being a female,” Davis said. “There’s not a lot, a lot of Black people who are attorneys. It’s a privilege in itself to even have that opportunity.”
Being a Black law student has been a humbling experience, Davis said. She has faced many barriers in her position.
“I think overall (it) just allows me to recognize my privilege, you know, humbles me, and it also makes me appreciate my positions and encourages me to use my position to advocate and to just continuously promote diversity and inclusion throughout the legal field,” Davis said. “It wasn’t nearly as easy as I thought it would be. But at the very end, it’s still very much gratifying.”
When a student is young, they begin to think about what they want to do with their lives.
Davis said she knew she wanted to become a lawyer at a young age.
“You always hear those things from adults in your life. ‘Oh, you love to argue, you should go to law school.’ I think being in a position I was growing up in a poor community, being a minority, all those things made me feel sort of powerless,” Davis said. “I thought by going to law school that I would probably be able to reclaim some of that power and be able to defend myself and then my family and just be knowledgeable.”
Davis said she may not have all the resources, especially coming from a one-parent household, but she has worked to get to where she is.
“I came in with a lot of confidence issues. I’m like, how am I supposed to compete with people who are generational lawyers, you know, whose families are doctors whose families are well off?” Davis said. “I’ve been self-sufficient and self-supporting my entire college career since my undergrad. I was able to receive a lot of scholarships, a lot of financial aid by just going out there and just talking to the right people.”
Davis is the vice president for the Black Law Student Association, and she has been working on stepping up into her position.
In her role, she said she hopes to leave a mark on Tech.
“If I don’t see a lot of Black women in a particular field or a particular organization, I go out and I try to be part of that organization and part of that field, because I want to be that representation for someone else,” Davis said. “I mean, we all want the fancy building in our names. I have billions of dollars. That’s not going to happen. But I just think just to leave an impression I want you know, people will look back and remember me about the things that I’ve done.”
Trevor Shoels, a third-year law student from Amarillo and the president of the Black Law Student Association, said Davis has been a good example of a leader that continues to work hard.
“Staying humble is a very important thing. But also if you want to do it, you gotta work hard, and it’s really easy and overwhelming,” Shoels said. “You feel like you can kind of just get by because it’s actually really hard to fail out of law school, but just continuing to work hard and just staying true to who you are once you get in law school.”
Another member on the board of the Black Law Student Association said Davis also has been inspiring to other law students.
“Xenna is fantastic on the board of BLSA. She is a great person to work with and takes care of things often before anyone has to ask,” Diamond Williams, a second-year law student from Dallas, said. “She is great at delegating and making sure the logistics of our events are sorted out. She is also caring and kind, and genuinely a joy to be around.”
