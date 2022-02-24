The Black Caucus held their Black Caucus Town Hall event on Thursday night. The Black Caucus is the term that makes up all the Back led student organizations at Texas Tech.
This event spotlighted some of Tech’s top Black organizations as well as aided them in recruiting members for their student organizations.
“So today The Black Student Association will be hosting the Black Caucus Town Hall,” Zaria Simling, the event planner for BSA and third-year interior design student from Houston, said. “There are, I believe, eight orgs in the Black Caucus, each org is basically given a rundown about their organization and trying to recruit more members for their orgs.”
The entire event, Simling said, took over a month of planning and her idea was to give these Black organizations at Tech the opportunity to showcase themselves and what they do as well as to find people to join and represent the Black community of students at Tech.
The advertising for most of the events and for the groups attending, Simling said, is through social media platforms including Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.
“The main goal is just to get to know a lot of people,” Simling said. “Not a lot of people know there's all these orgs for the Black students on campus, because we're such a small population on campus. I think it's very important for us to come together as a whole and just put ourselves out there.”
One of the organizations that had a booth at the Town Hall event was an organization called the Impact Movement.
This organization is a Black Christian student organization whose goal is to provide a place for Black students to find a group of likeminded individuals, Miracle Davis, president of Impact Movement and third-year sports management student from Kileen, said.
“My purpose at this event is to let people know that we are not a church,” Davis said. “We’re more of an organization. We are not here to judge you or strike down on you. We are just here to support you, we're here to teach you more about things you didn't know and make a relationship with God and not a religion about God.”
Davis said that she wanted to take part in the event in order to clarify the purpose of what her student organization does as she has felt the Impact movement may have been stigmatized in years past.
Another organization that was present at the Black Caucus Town Hall event was the more recently established National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Tech Chapter as well as their collaborator, the Next Generation America.
“I'm here with next-gen America. We are partnering with the NAACP at Tech, getting college students registered to vote and participating in the upcoming midterm elections,” Shelton Dunn, representative of Next Generation America, said. “So next gen America is the largest youth voter mobilization effort in the United States history. We are nationwide, we're focusing on a few different states this year with midterms, Texas being the largest, so we just focus on getting college students registered to vote and participating.”
Ellie Fisher president of the Tech chapter of the NAACP said because they are new to campus her main goal at the event is to put the organizations name out and to find out more about some of Tech’s other Black student organizations.
Anybody from the age of 17 to 25 is able to join the organization, Fisher said, and they are looking for any and all Tech students willing to work towards the purpose of their student organization.
“We definitely want to get members,” Fisher said. “We also want to learn about other organizations. Since we are new, founded in 2021, I want to make those connections and hear about the kind of the policies and politics that are going on with our campus with our school so we can get more involved in the future.”
Simling said that she was excited for all the groups that were attending and to make sure that they as Black students at Tech come together in an effort to make their community more present and known.
Being a part of the community, Davis said, is that it gives her a safe space to have a community that celebrates and appreciates the achievements of Black people in the past as well as gives her the opportunity to celebrate the differences she and other Black student orgs are making on campus.
“We will actually post the PowerPoint slides onto our website,” Simling said. “Also, we'll have our PR chair recording and taking videos and pictures of each presentation.”
