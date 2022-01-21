On Jan. 20, the Texas Tech Black Business Student Association hosted a clothing drive during their first general meeting to give back to the community of Lubbock.
Saron Fisseha, a second-year management HR major from Garland, serves as the Community Service Co-Chairman. Fisseha said the BBSA worked closely with the Family Promise of Lubbock, an organization that provides necessary resources and temporary shelters to homeless families.
“As our first community service project, we wanted to give back to the community of Lubbock, especially the Family Promise of Lubbock,” Fisseha said. “We wanted to help provide for these families and get them back on their feet.”
BBSA, which was recently founded during the Fall 2021 Semester, and began holding general meetings to the public this semester.
BBSA plans on organizing more community service events throughout the spring semester for members to get volunteer experience.
“I’m working on partnering with Adopt-A-Highway for the organization,” Fisseha said. “BBSA also plans on volunteering for the South Plains Food Bank GRUB Farm event on Feb. 12.”
Adeoluwa Harris, BBSA’s Event Coordinator and a second-year finance major from Houston, said the goal behind the event was to provide warmth for families during the cold winter months, as well as give back for the holidays.
“BBSA wanted to provide clothing for those who don’t have a lot of warmth, considering Lubbock gets so cold during the winter,” Harris said. “We just wanted to make the children in Family Promise happy and give back to our community for the holidays.”
The clothing drive was initially going to be held from Jan. 18 to Jan. 20, but had to be rescheduled due to COVID-19 and inclement weather concerns.
Olivia Ofoegbu, a fourth-year finance major from Wylie and the President of BBSA, said she and other members collected clothes from fellow students as well as friends and family during the winter break.
“We wanted to do a community service event before school ended, but we were unable to because we just started BBSA last fall. We chose a clothing drive to give back to the community of Lubbock, and we chose this way so students could bring their unwanted clothes from back home,” Ofoegbu said. “I drove around the DFW area during Winter Break collecting donations from friends and family.”
Ofoegbu also said that BBSA was created to help minority students looking to pursue careers in professional industries.
“Our goal is to create a network of black students at Texas Tech to help them with their careers in the future,” Ofoegbu said. “We help equip them with the tools they need to succeed at Texas Tech once they enter the professional world. We provide resources for black and minority students to succeed in their future careers through networking skills, resume building, mock interviews and community service events.”
BBSA will be partnering alongside the Black Student Association, the National Society of Black Engineers, the African Students Organization, and the Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity for the Carpe Diem event on Feb. 19. Carpe Diem will serve as an opportunity for students to network, get useful interview skills and learn more about resources available to them as future professionals.
