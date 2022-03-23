It’s no secret that college students drink alcohol. College students now have the freedom to make the decision to go out and drink, without a guardian telling them otherwise. Whether it’s at a bar or a frat party, chances are alcohol will be easy to find near college campuses.
March 21 though 25 is National Drugs and Alcohol Facts week. According to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism, 53 percent of college students drink alcohol in any given month, and 33 percent report binge drinking. Binge drinking is classified as at least five drinks for a male and four drinks for a female, but many young adults drink twice that amount and engage in “high-intensity drinking.” Though one night of drinking can be mostly harmless, it can quickly become a dangerous habit that’s hard for students to quit.
Esmeralda Aguilera, a fourth-year student from El Paso majoring in psychology, serves as the Peer Education President for Risk Intervention and Safety Education. Aguilera said stress and misconceptions about college life are some of the leading factors for binge drinking in college students.
“The biggest one overall is stress,” Aguilera said. “We did see that during the COVID-19 pandemic alcohol use increased among all populations, not just college students. Obviously another really big one is that when students think about college, or look forward to college in high school, they assume it’s this huge party environment and that you’re going to get out here and drink everyday.”
If a student is sent to Student Conduct for alcohol abuse, they’re referred to RISE to talk about their drinking habits and the cause behind it. Students in the program will meet with two graduate students who are trained in alcohol and substance abuse intervention.
Aguilera said that RISE works with students to help them understand why they binge drink, and allows them to create a plan to have safer drinking habits in the future.
“If they got caught on campus under the influence by TTPD, they would be sent to Student Conduct which would then refer them to us,” Aguilera said. “A student will come in and they can either choose to do a one-on-one meeting or a group meeting. Essentially, it’s a really casual conversation with two graduate students who will help you make a plan for yourself.”
Mentors in RISE often encourage students in the program to wean off or abstain from drinking altogether, but let the individual decide what choice is best for them.
Aguilera said that RISE only wants to help and inform students about the potential consequences of binge drinking, and there’s no reason for a student to feel ashamed if they’re referred to the program.
“All we really want to do is inform and educate students,” Aguilera said “Then they can decide to use that in their life. Because every single one of us is different, right? I think essentially what we want is to provide a safe, judgment-free environment for students to come in and genuinely chat about anything. There’s no reason to feel shame or embarrassment or guilt for it. These things happen.”
Generally, there’s an assumption that students who get substance related infractions are “troublemakers” or bad students. However, even high-achieving students can struggle with alcohol abuse and need the help of RISE and other programs on campus.
Trevor Wilkinson, a first-year student from Abilene majoring in honors sciences and humanities, was referred to RISE this school year after getting caught with alcohol in his dorm room. Wilkinson said that his meeting with RISE was a fun and helpful way for him to consider his drinking habits going forward.
“I only had to go to one (meeting), but it was very beneficial and I learned about all the bad things alcohol can do and cause,” Wilkinson said. “I think it was important to acknowledge my wrongdoing and go to the meeting. It was a lot of fun and super helpful for future endeavors.”
Along with RISE, there are a number of other organizations and programs for students to contact if they’re experiencing problems with substance abuse.
Wilkinson encourages students struggling with substance abuse to reach out to the resources on campus for help.
“If you’re struggling, there are plenty of ways Texas Tech can help you,” Wilkinson said. “Alcohol can be detrimental and so many people aren’t educated about it, and in the long run it’s never worth it.”
There are a number of students who are personally affected by alcohol abuse. On the flipside, students who work at bars experience the everyday impacts binge drinking and early alcoholism can have.
Alyssa Vasquez, a third-year student from Houston majoring in business management, formerly worked as a cocktail waitress at a local bar in Lubbock. Vasquez said if she or another waitress noticed a patron was out of hand, they would have to get a bouncer involved to mitigate the situation.
“Best way to tell when someone has been served too much is slurred speech or loud tone,” Vasquez said. “When we have to cut people off, we have the bouncers there and it takes the stress off of removing large, intoxicated men.”
Oftentimes, bouncers have to deal with the brunt of making sure inebriated customers get out of the bar safely.
Mateo Casas, a third-year student from San Antonio majoring in agribusiness, has worked as a bouncer for the past seven months. Casas said it’s pretty obvious when a customer has had too much to drink, and the bouncers have to act quickly to ensure everyone’s safety.
“Their mannerisms such as the way they’re walking, acting towards other patrons and the way they talk,” Casas said. “It’s pretty simple for bouncers, we let the bartender know to cut them off, have them close their tab, and we escort them out of the bar in a respectful manner.”
Though bouncers do what they can to prevent intoxicated customers from getting physical, sometimes it’s inevitable.
Casas said that when he’s in that situation, he makes sure to stay calm.
“I’ve often been called names and had customers get very handsy with me and other bouncers,” Casas said. “The way I’ve handled those types of situations is by acting in a calm manner and not putting a hand on that customer. Even though it’s tough not to be assertive, it’s in our best interest to be as least physical as possible.”
Whether a student is trying to slowly cut down on alcohol use or simply trying to have a safe night out, it’s important for a student to know their limits and monitor how much they are drinking.
Casas said that his biggest tip to have a fun and safe night of drinking is to not overdo it and to go out with people you trust.
“Don’t overdo it,” Casas said. “That’s the best advice, and be careful with the way you get home as well. There’s been too many incidents where students get into unfortunate situations because they drank too much. And for all students, always be safe with who you leave your drink around and never be hesitant to ask any staff for help. The best thing to remember is that we are there for the safety of the customers and staff.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.