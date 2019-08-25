After weeks of preparation and anticipation, women in sororities at Texas Tech celebrated Bid Day on Greek Circle with a block-party style event welcoming their potential new members.
Kate Williams, nutrition freshman from Idalou, said she had a great recruitment experience.
“It’s been amazing honestly,” she said. “This morning I was so anxious about what (sorority) I was going to get.”
She made a friend through recruitment who ended up in the same sorority as her, she said.
“We were in the same (recruitment) group and everything, and we’ve become like super close throughout the week, and both of us ended up going Chi (Omega),” she said. “We were sitting right next to each other when we opened our Bid Day cards and everything and so we went like crazy of course.”
A current member of her sorority was assigned to pick her up and make her feel welcome at the Bid Day party. The atmosphere was exciting and energetic, and on the bus ride over to Greek Circle, Williams said they learned chants for their new sorority.
“As soon as we get off of here its just like chaos, everybody’s running out trying to find their girl who has their sign,” she said.
The sense of community continues into the school year as each girl wears their respective sorority Bid Day shirt to the first day of classes. This allows girls in the same sorority to find each other in classes they share.
“We get to wear like our Bid Day shirts to class, so like immediately going in if I see a Chi O I’m going to immediately sit next to them,” she said.
The instant sense of community makes sororities a great way for girls to meet like-minded girls, Williams said.
“I think it’s a great way to meet people,” she said. “Going in you already have instant friends and people you can just click with.”
Taylor Brown, psychology senior from Carrolton, said being a senior on Bid Day proved bittersweet as it was her last one.
“So this is my fourth Bid Day, and I definitely think this one is the most exciting that I’ve been to, even my own after getting my Bid and stuff,” she said.
Their sorority went all out and had a DJ and videographer, Brown said, and every Bid Day has unique elements and changes from year to year.
“We just danced around, we put paint on, glitter is everywhere throughout the house, there’s so many decorations,” she said. “We had a really good time.”
The sorority members wait with anticipation for their new members to arrive on a bus.
“We were out here chanting our chants, banging on the bus when the girls came,” she said. “Buses will pass by and we’ll get so excited because we don’t know if they’re ours or not and when ours finally comes we just light up.”
While there is a lot of preparation that goes into recruitment week, Brown said Bid Day makes the whole experience worth it.
“Recruitment is a hard thing, it’s a lot of hard work,” she said. “But we’re all happy to do it here because like we know the girls that we got are all like good girls.”
Katie Williamson, a biology junior from Austin, said she was initiated two years ago.
Her sorority is meaningful to her, she said, because of the bonding experience and growth with her fellow members.
“We do a lot of philanthropy work,” Williamson said. “You find a place where you meet, corny enough, your future bridesmaids, you know, god parents to your kids, and like I’ve made some of my best friends here.”
Alumnea of the sorority, she said, help the members with internships, and grow in support during college and beyond.
“It’s a new beginning to a chapter in your college experience, and now its this whole group of women which you don’t see a lot these days.”
