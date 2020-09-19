At’l Do Farms has officially started their corn maze for the fall season and has returned to their original design pattern to commemorate their 20th year of being open.
Patti Simpson, part owner of At’l Do Farms, said she and her husband, James Simpson, were looking for a way to expand their farming operation when they got the idea for the corn maze.
They found inspiration from a farming magazine to create a maze and open up their farm to tourists, Simpson said.
“It was a pretty easy transition because we already had the land and the equipment and the farm background,” Simpson said.
After seven years, the Simpsons decided to solely focus on the agrotourism aspect of their farm and stopped their agricultural production, she said.
The Simpsons have strong ties to the agricultural community in Lubbock as both of them attended school at Texas Tech, Simpson said.
With this being the 20th season, Simpson is looking forward to the maze being an opportunity for friends and families to spend time together outdoors and slow down their day to day lives, she said. She is also looking forward to visitors being able to gather and enjoy the sunsets and fall weather.
The preparations that go into the fall season take place all year long, Simpson said.
“We start preparing as soon as we close,” she said.
Every year the farm will sell the corn to Tech’s agricultural farm and then immediately will plant a cover crop, Simpson said.
The farm then begins to make improvements for the next fall and chooses the next design, Simpson said. The corn and the pumpkins are typically planted in mid-June.
Serving the community for the past 20 years has been encouraging due to the kindness of the people, Simpson said.
“It’s just an awesome experience to see people come out, year after year,” Simpson said.
Getting to see people who come back repeatedly as well as people who return to the farm after not coming for a long time is always a special experience, she said.
The farm is family operated, and it is special to be able to work and get help from her children and her parents, Simpson said.
“They’re a great encouragement and help us make this work. We couldn’t do it without them,” Simpson said.
In honor of the 20th season, the maze is repeating their first maze design from the first year they opened, Simpson said.
The design is modeled off of the windmill on the farm’s property, which is the only landmark that has been on the farm since the first year, Simpson said.
“Everything around us has changed, but that windmill has kind of been our focal point and it’s been our logo,” Simpson said. “It’s great to be able to go back and do that again, our very first one.”
Pam McCain, a worker at At’l Do Farms, said this was her first year to work at the farm, but she has been to the maze as a visitor before as well.
She decided to work at the farm to get out of the house and spend some time outdoors at the farm since she enjoyed coming with her family, McCain said.
“I was just ready to see people. I love children and Patti and James are great to work for,” McCain said.
One of McCain’s favorite parts about the farm is all of the food options available, she said.
“They have delicious food," McCain said. "It’s fabulous."
Francisco Mendez from Lubbock said this was his second time coming to the farm with his family. He came back to the maze for the ability to spend time with his family.
“I enjoy the maze and being able to have family time,” Mendez said.
