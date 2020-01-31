The Museum of Texas Tech is hosting a Spring 2020 series to inform and educate members of the community on multiple forms of art and the history behind them.
Most recently, the series explored surrealism during a lecture at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at the museum.
Christian Conrad, featured artist and lecturer for the series, presented samples and portfolios of works in order to spark discussion with those attending the event.
In the lecture, Conrad said surrealism is defined as a work that gives a sensation or feeling even without a clear narrative of what the work is depicting. In order to see things or make art that is different and abstract, artists can stay awake for days or go without eating for numerous days to get into a mindset where they see their vision in a surreal way.
“I think that art, things like this, it’s everywhere in your life, and I think that if you study art history, the purpose of studying that is so that you get all of those things around you in your life,” he said. “So, when someone says ‘That was a surreal experience’ you actually know what that means. It’s not just an abstract idea.”
With today’s culture being really contemporary, Conrad said he believes being educated on art history is a way of informing one about his or her existence.
At every event in the series, local artists are invited to showcase their work and talents prior to the main lectures. Their works include pottery, paintings, ceramics, mixed media and even stone pendants.
Jackie De Vore, a local artist, is a designer and creator of the stone pendants featured at the event.
De Vore’s niche is using buffalo teeth to make pendants and necklaces that are wrapped with wire, she said. She has been making her pendants for 10 years.
“(The event) is a great opportunity for local artists to show their work and become more known in the community. There are so many local artists that have amazing work that we believe deserves recognition and exposure," De Vore said. "Lubbock and even neighboring towns have so much to offer when it comes to art of many mediums, so we invite local artists to participate in our series.”
Steve Synck, compensation coordinator for the City of Lubbock, greeted attendees at the start of the event, distributed tickets and processed the semester dues for those who wished to become members of the Museum of Texas Tech Association and have access to every event for the spring series.
“For Tech students, they can attend any event for free if they bring their student ID. If not, it’s $7 for attending a single event, and dues for the whole semester are $45.” Synck said.
For more information on future events in the Art History Series, visit the Museum of Texas Tech website at https://www.depts.ttu.edu/museumttu/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.