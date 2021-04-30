Volunteers gardened around the Texas Tech campus today for the 22nd annual university Arbor Day event. The event was hosted April 30 by the Student Activities Board who provided free Jellyfish air plants and T-shirts to volunteers.
Volunteers gathered around Memorial Circle to celebrate the Arbor Day tradition. SAB nightlife coordinator, Colin Owens, said the Tech tradition is one of his favorite events of the year because it is an opportunity for everyone to give back to the campus and community. SAB provided red geraniums, which match the aesthetic of the campus.
“Arbor Day is a day in the spring where we plant around the Texas Tech campus and revitalize it, and it’s a great way to celebrate Earth Day and earth month in the month of April,” Owens said. “We all live on this earth, and it’s our job to take care of it.”
Among volunteers, Tech’s operations and grounds maintenance crew worked to help plant around campus. One member of the crew, Harlan Hickey, said by growing up in Lubbock and working for the campus, the Arbor Day tradition has become one of his favorites. The crew assisted the volunteers with planting the geraniums and watering them into the soil.
Although Hickey regularly works with the landscaping around campus, he said he is so grateful for the volunteers who come help them out each year. Spirituality is a large part of Hickey’s life, and he says that giving back to the Earth and making it more beautiful is the least he could do to carry on God’s work.
“We cannot express how grateful we are for all of the student organizations who participate,” Hickey said. “It really helps us out a lot, and I think it gives the volunteers a sense of pride as well.”
Matthew Flores, a senior information technology major from Houston, has been attending Arbor Day since his freshman year. He said in previous years, he enjoyed participating in the various activities the SAB would host for Arbor Day, but many of those opportunities were not available this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Although the event is hosted every spring, this year’s Arbor Day was particularly important because of the winter storm this past February and its effect on plants in Texas, Flores said.
Students from a variety of backgrounds came to campus to give back to the campus grounds, from hospitality students to landscape architecture to computer science majors.
Alicia Ramos, a retail management graduate student from Lubbock, said this was her second time participating in Tech's Arbor Day.
“I’m having a great time,” Ramos said. “It’s a nice, beautiful day, and we get to plant these amazing flowers. It makes our campus beautiful, so I am happy to help.”
