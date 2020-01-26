The Robert Burns Society of West Texas and Lubbock Scottish Music hosted the seventh annual Robert Burns supper and concert from 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturday.
The event, which was made possible by a grant from the City of Lubbock, took place at the International Cultural Center in the Hall of Nations with the concert hosted in the auditorium.
Lubbock locals and those familiar with Burns attended the event to eat, drink, socialize and listen to poems and music. The event began with a dance and song played on bagpipes.
President of the Robert Burns Society of West Texas Bryan Sutton said Burns had an impact on Western ways that still carry on today.
“Together with millions of other people around the planet, we’re celebrating the life and the influence that Robert Burns has made on Western civilization, certainly on the literature, and just how we deal with Western civilization,” he said.
Special items were on display at the event such as an 18-century bust of Burns and a rare edition of Burns’s poetry.
“We’re probably, I think, we’re the only Robert Burns dinner on the planet that actually has a first edition of the Kilmarnock edition of poems chiefly in the Scottish dialect in attendance here, so we actually have it back there,” he said.
Scottish folk singer Ed Miller then payed respect to the haggis, the national food of Scotland containing meat, according to a Scottish website.
“It is customary to begin our supper by addressing the haggis,” he said. “Robert Burns was once asked to give grace at a meal, an event, up in Edinburgh, and instead of giving one that praised the lord, he praised the haggis.”
Tom McGovern, Professor Emeritus of Psychiatry, led grace in multiple languages including Gaelic and Scottish English before attendees ate their servings of haggis and whiskey.
After the meal in which poems were recited, Stacey Jocoy, associate professor of musicology, gave an “Immortal Memory” presentation where she discussed pirates, Jacobites, Greensleeves and Robert Burns.
“I thought that we might honor Robert Burns’s memory by focusing on the intersection of Scottish arts and politics that informed his role,” she said, “and on some of these threats in particular — mainly pirates, Jacobites and Greensleeves.”
She said the Scots Musical Museum, which has works of Burns’s, also contained Greensleeves, although Jocoy said it was unfamiliar compared to the manuscript from the Burns Papers in the National Trust for Scotland; she said the textual version differed from the tune that had Jacobite connections.
“This [manuscript] version seems innocuous enough,” she said, “except when one notes the insertion of the tartan ties in an age when tartans were officially illegal.”
Multiple versions of Greensleeves were played for the audience in order to highlight the similarities and differences among interpretations of different peoples.
Jocoy discussed more music and said the political and cultural undertones of Burns’s songs spoke volumes about his feelings toward his home of Scotland.
“But these tunes remind us of Burns’s devotion to the music of his Scotland which can be summed up as his cultural devotion to his Scotland,” she said. “He, as we know, helped to save both the language and the heritage of Scotland.”
Patrick McLaurin, vice president of the Robert Burns Society of West Texas, presented the toast to the lassies next in which he pulled excerpts from Burns’s poetry. He also referenced “The Effects of Whiskey,” a song by Ed Miller, and compared women to a whiskey drink by quoting the song.
“Whiskey sometimes makes us foolish,” he said. “Whiskey makes our pockets light. Whiskey makes us scant of money. Whiskey often makes us fight…”
Patrick McLaurin’s wife, Latisha McLaurin, answered her husband’s toast to the lassies with her own comparisons of men resembling lawnmowers, chocolate, coffee and vacations. She then said Burns was an example of how men should value women as equals.
“So, men, I challenge you that, instead of acting in rough, rude, and naughty ways, and swagger, sweat, get drunk and kick up a riot, to work to protect others, act with decorum and show admiration,” she said. “Here is a toast to men who treat us in ways that make us want them more.”
The event ended with musical performances by the artists Ed Miller, Jil Chambless and Scooter Muse who sang both original songs and covers of Robert Burns’s works. One song they performed, “The Angel’s Share,” Miller said is about the amount of Scotch whisky that evaporates during the aging process.
“It’s about 15 percent for a 12-year-old whiskey,” Miller said, “so the angels are doing just fine.”
