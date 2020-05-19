Officials with Broadway Festivals, Inc. sent out a release today announcing the 30th annual July 4 celebration, 4th on Broadway, has been postponed and will now take place on Sept. 7, Labor Day.
“We are doing everything in our power to celebrate our American independence and our freedom to work together,” Don Caldwell, president and executive director of Broadway Festivals, said, according to the release. “Our theme reflects our commitment in making sure we honor our front-line workers, our First Responders, all those who have given so much during this catastrophic time in our country.”
Businesses and nonprofits are encouraged to take part in the Sonic Parade as the first three places will receive cash prizes, according to the release. Applications for the parade and vendors will remain open if one is interested in applying.
To get more information about the 4th of July on Labor Day at Mackenzie Park and to sign up to participate in the activities, visit broadwayfestivals.com.
