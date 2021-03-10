The alumni of Texas Tech have carried the Red Raider spirit with them throughout the years since their graduation. The love they have for the school has been passed down through generations in some families.
Alumnus Clois Smith from Houston said his love for Tech is evident in his everyday life as he continues to wear red and black and keep up with the school from afar.
“I had great years at Tech, and I embrace it very vividly,” Smith said. “I keep Tech pretty visible in my life as best I can.”
Smith speaks of his experiences at Tech fondly as he recalls his time on campus.
“I grew up in a small town 200 miles from Tech and going to Tech for college was a great source of strength and expansion in my life,” Smith said. “I was awestruck by the large classes and the Student Union Building. I really enjoyed the fellowship it provided.”
Smith graduated from Tech in 1955 and was very involved on campus. He was a Saddle Tramp during his time at Tech and was also involved with the Baptist Student Union for which he played the ukulele and had the opportunity to get more involved with Christian education. Additionally, Smith worked for the university’s hospitality services in order to contribute to his room and board costs.
Smith said that the spirit of Tech, which he has passed down to his youngest granddaughter who will be a freshman in the fall, has stuck with him throughout the years through the lessons he learned during his time on campus as well as the connections he made.
“I think (the spirit of Tech) lives on by the magnitude of which it was established,” Smith said, “I really think memories, relationships and the lessons you learn in college are the introductions to life changing and growth experiences. I maintain close friendships with several people I knew at Tech, and I make connections with other Tech graduates that I come across.”
Smith said he finally got it right now that his granddaughter is going to attend Tech, and he cannot wait for her to have similar positive experiences at the university like he did.
“I told my granddaughter she shouldn’t worry about finding a family of friends when she goes there, that Tech is a family away from home,” Smith said.
The family legacy of Tech is also present for many students who attend school here. Will Thomas, a sophomore animal science major from Allen, said he made the decision to attend Tech after growing up with parents who were active alumni.
“I grew up watching every Tech basketball and football game with my family and always hearing about how amazing their experiences were here when they were students, so when it was time for me to go to college it was kind of a given that I’d end up here,” Thomas said.
Thomas said he is following in his father’s footsteps by joining many of the same organizations and activities he was a part of during his time at Tech.
“My dad is still close friends with a lot of the people he met through his fraternity and the other clubs he was involved with,” Thomas said. “They all go to games together and talk about the memories they have from when they were my age, Tech really bonded them together.”
Thomas said the school spirit for Tech he had grown up with is very much still alive and present now that he is a student.
“It’s fun, the traditions that I had heard about from my parents I’m now getting to experience for myself. I can absolutely see myself encouraging my future kids to come here like my parents did,” Thomas said. “Everything has lived up to the hype, and I know these memories and the love everyone has for the school will stick with me for the rest of my life.”
