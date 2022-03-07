On Monday, Texas Tech’s Student Government Association held a candlelight vigil in Memorial Circle in honor of the conflict occurring in Ukraine and surrounding areas.
The vigil included poem recitations, singing of the Ukrainian national anthem, and a number of speeches by students and faculty. Student Body President Faisal Al-Hmoud addressed the crowd.
“Tonight is not about politics,” Al-Hmoud said. “Tonight is not about taking sides. Tonight is about human rights.”
Among Al-Hmoud, President Lawrence Schovanec and External Vice President Ebere Nwachukwu also delivered speeches to the audience.
Al-Hmoud said that students speaking out against the violence on social media really inspired SGA to host this event tonight, along with ways SGA will be helping those affected by the violence.
“I just want to say that the international community is growing everyday at unprecedented levels and we hear you, we feel you," Al-Hmoud said. "and we’re starting a GoFundMe this week through the university to donate to all people and refugees affected in the war.”
Al-Hmoud said that while many students may not be directly impacted by the war, it’s instrumental that Tech takes a stand and condemns the violence.
“In West Texas, obviously we’re thousands of miles away from direct conflict,” Al-Hmoud said. “But it’s still really important to show the world that even though we’re not in proximity to violence, we still feel the violence and we still feel the hatred and displacement that people all around the world are feeling today. This shows what this community stands for when it comes to human rights.”
Students, faculty, and members of the Lubbock community all attended the event tonight to honor the lives that were lost and to make sure their voices were heard.
Mike Gunn, the Director of Student Government Services, said that students reached out to Al-Hmoud and other members of SGA about hosting an event in honor of Ukraine.
“There’s an international crisis going on right now,” Gunn said. “There’s some students that shared some concerns with the Student Body President. So we had a little meeting to see what we could do, what the best thing (we) could do to support. There’s going to be continued support and an outpouring and an acknowledgement of what’s going on with this conflict.”
Currently, Ukraine is still being invaded, and many Ukrainians have taken to bomb shelters or fled the country altogether.
Austin Phillips, the newly-elected Student Body President, said he recognizes this conflict will be continuing for the foreseeable future and wants to do whatever he can as president to support students affected by the violence.
“I think the first step to understanding everything that’s going on is learning and being informed,” Phillips said. “We want to show support for those in our Red Raider family that are affected, and to just know that their Red Raider family is here for them. We’re eager to reach out and embrace them.”
