The 2021 Walk to End Alzheimer’s was hosted on Oct. 30 at the Moonlight Musicals Amphitheatre. The annual event raises funds and awareness for Alzheimer’s disease and all other forms of dementia.
Heather Simmons, the walk manager, said she works with a team to find sponsors and donors for the walk. Simmons’ grandmother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in December, and because of Simmons’ personal connection to Alzheimer's, she said she is happy to be a part of the fight against it.
“You know, I see the effects it has on my mom as her (Simmons’ grandmother) primary caregiver and our family in general,” Simmons said. “Watching someone lose their memory like that and kind of forget who you are and forget family members is a tough thing to do.”
The event began with the Promise Garden ceremony, in which those with a personal connection to Alzheimer’s could plant a plastic flower with colors that correspond to a specific message.
Lindsey Carnett, a fourth-year nursing student from Midland, held a yellow flower meant for caregivers of those with Alzheimer’s or dementia.
Carnett said she and two of her classmates attended the walk on behalf of their volunteer organization, the Texas Nursing Student Association. Carnett recently worked as a certified nursing assistant for Alzheimer’s patients.
“It was really cool, but it was kind of eye-opening for me because I didn’t realize how hard it would be, and a lot of them (Alzheimer’s patients) don’t have family members that can take care of them, so being able to take care of them was really cool for me,” Carnett said.
In addition to the three other flower colors — blue for those with Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia, purple for those who lost a loved one to Alzheimer’s, and orange for those supporting the cause — an honorary flower was introduced on stage, held by a young girl: a white flower, hopefully meant for the first survivor of Alzheimer’s.
The two-mile walk around Mackenzie Park had participants young and old holding their Promise Garden flowers and wearing purple, the official color of the Alzheimer’s movement, according to the Alzheimer’s Association website.
Tyshuna Robinson, specialist in the I’m Still Here program at Carillon Senior Living, said she was grateful the event had such a big turnout after the event was made virtual last year.
“I just hope for bigger and better things next year and more money to be raised and more awareness, and hopefully one day that we can have that white flower and have a survivor of this very ugly and nasty disease,” Robinson said.
The I’m Still Here program seeks to treat people with Alzheimer’s by honoring their personal skills and stories, Sherrie Salinas, another ISH specialist and certified dementia practitioner, said. The programs include community events which include reading, music, Bible study and more.
Carillon Senior Living is the first center in the state of Texas to offer the program, Salinas said. ISH is not just bingo and hand massages, she said, Salinas said, but a personalized program based on what Alzheimer’s and dementia patients enjoy.
“They’re still here and that’s what this program is about,” Salinas said. “And this is (why) we’re here, because they’re still here, and we’re gonna be there until the end.”
As of Saturday, Oct. 30, the Lubbock walk has raised over $79,000 with 659 participants and 73 teams, according to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s website.
