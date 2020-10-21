Homecoming voting will run Thursday from noon to midnight. The announcement of the King and Queen will be on 7 p.m. Friday, during the Virtual Pep Rally, according to the Tech Homecoming website.
Below is a list of the 2020 Homecoming King and Queen Candidates, according to the Tech Homecoming website.
King
Adam Moore-Beta Upsilon Chi
Chase Gibson- Tech Terry Scholars
DeAndre’ Johns-Pi Kappa Alpha
Grayson Golden-Kappa Alpha Order
Hagen Gardiner-Phi Kappa Psi
Klay Davis-Mortar Board
Max Raymond-Beta Theta Pi
Paden Scott-Sigma Chi Fraternity
Tomas Mendes-Sigma Phi Delta
William Eason-Theta Chi Fraternity
Queen
Bailey Tryon-Kappa Delta Sorority
Cameron Warren- Sigma Phi Lambda
Hannah Peters-Order of Omega
Julia Beard-Alpha Delta Pi
Madison Markwood-Delta Delta Delta
Maggie Cain-Delta Gamma
Miranda Wilson- Women’s Service Organization
Steely Smith-Tech Terry Scholars
Tarah Hill-Zeta Tau Alpha
Taylor Syel-Alpha Phi
Students Activity Board plans to announce the top five Homecoming Court nominees Thursday at 11:30 a.m.
For more homecoming-related information, visit:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.