Homecoming voting will run Thursday from noon to midnight. The announcement of the King and Queen will be on 7 p.m. Friday, during the Virtual Pep Rally, according to the Tech Homecoming website.

Below is a list of the 2020 Homecoming King and Queen Candidates, according to the Tech Homecoming website.

King                                                                       

Adam Moore-Beta Upsilon Chi

Chase Gibson- Tech Terry Scholars

DeAndre’ Johns-Pi Kappa Alpha

Grayson Golden-Kappa Alpha Order

Hagen Gardiner-Phi Kappa Psi

Klay Davis-Mortar Board

Max Raymond-Beta Theta Pi

Paden Scott-Sigma Chi Fraternity

Tomas Mendes-Sigma Phi Delta

William Eason-Theta Chi Fraternity

Queen

Bailey Tryon-Kappa Delta Sorority

Cameron Warren- Sigma Phi Lambda

Hannah Peters-Order of Omega

Julia Beard-Alpha Delta Pi

Madison Markwood-Delta Delta Delta

Maggie Cain-Delta Gamma

Miranda Wilson- Women’s Service Organization

Steely Smith-Tech Terry Scholars

Tarah Hill-Zeta Tau Alpha

Taylor Syel-Alpha Phi

Students Activity Board plans to announce the top five Homecoming Court nominees Thursday at 11:30 a.m.

For more homecoming-related information, visit:

http://www.depts.ttu.edu/sub/Homecoming/vote.php 

