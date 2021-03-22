On March 20, 2021, the 2020 edition of the La Ventana yearbook won first place Best of Show in the Associated Collegiate Press (ACP) Spring National Media Convention. The yearbook was in production from August 2019 to May 2020.
Davian Hopkins, the former editor of the La Ventana yearbook, said the Spring 2020 semester was a difficult time for the yearbook staff due to COVID-19 shutting the campus down.
“We really had to rearrange things due to the impact of students not being able to return on campus,” Hopkins said. “We definitely had to put on our thinking caps and figure out how we were going to finish the yearbook.”
The Best in Show award is given to yearbooks that are comprehensive in their coverage and overall look and feel, Hopkins said. The 2020 yearbook featured a minimalistic style with clean type and images.
"We really just kind of wanted the content to shine in a way that is not distracted by competing elements,” Hopkins said. “I was really persistent with the layout and the imagery because I really just wanted it to feel like one book and one unit rather than individual pages thrown together.”
Hopkins graduated from Tech in May 2020 and said the announcement felt like it came out of nowhere since it had been a year since they published the book.
“It’s really cool to see that even though we finished the book a year ago that it’s still being recognized, and it feels good to have won,” he said.
