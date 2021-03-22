Lubbock, TX (79409)

Today

Windy with locally heavy thunderstorms early. Then becoming clear after midnight. Low 36F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with locally heavy thunderstorms early. Then becoming clear after midnight. Low 36F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.