Texas Tech's 11th annual drag show was hosted on Saturday, April 17, and showcased amateur and professional performances. Miss Calvina was the master of ceremonies of the event on behalf of the Office of LGBTQIA Education & Engagement at Tech.
The Residence Hall Association and Gender and Sexuality Association hosted the event to raise money for the PFLAG scholarship, which helps LGBTQ university students in the Lubbock community. Vice President of programming for the RHA, Hunter Robinson, said he was most excited to see the amateur acts performed by Karma Davenport Stone, Annie Frank and Andromeda.
“Like a lot of people, I became interested in drag through Ru Paul’s Drag Race,” drag performer Annie Frank said. “I don’t perform very often. I only really do these amateur shows, and I am so excited just to be able to perform again.”
Frank performed a one-person duet of “Anything You Can Do” with split makeup representing both the female and male characters. They said that because they only perform at the amateur level, they have the freedom to change their drag name to fit the characters portrayed in the performance.
Another amateur performer, Karma Davenport Stone, said she took a different approach to their performance and wanted to incorporate their Latin American culture. Stone began her performance to “This Land is Your Land” and shocked the audience with an outfit transition when she danced to “Let’s Get Loud.”
“I wanted to incorporate my Latin heritage with my heritage in America and just show who we are, who I am,” Stone said. “I have been doing makeup for seven years as a boy, and when I was in high school, I thought I might be gender fluid, and then I realized I just love drag, and I love performing. I love making the crowd go crazy.”
Robinson said this year’s performances were some of the most colorful and diverse performances Tech has ever had, with ranging talent levels and types of drag.
While some performances, such as Victoria Wynter’s version of “I Will Always Love You” were on the more emotional side, other performances were high energy. Stone said her favorite part about the RHA annual drag show is the opportunity to see many different types of drag.
“That’s what I love about finally starting to be in the drag scene. I get to see all these queens do the same thing we love but in their own way, and I just think that’s really beautiful,” Stone said.
Drag is all about gender expression and non-conformity. While most people have heard of drag queens, there is another form of drag that people may be less familiar with, drag kings. Professional drag king Eddie Broadway performed to a Sam Smith medley in a sparkly blue blazer and leather pants with a body chain dangling over his chest.
During his performance, the event experienced some technical issues with the music, which temporarily took Broadway off stage. Miss Calvina took the challenges lightheartedly by entertaining the audience with her comedic improvisation.
“What makes drag for me is the audacity,” Miss Calvina said. “When you literally break the computer with your performance, that is audacity.”
For many members of the audience, this was the first time they had ever been to a drag show. Additionally, it was also some performers first time doing drag. Andromeda made her touching debut performance to “This Is Me” where she revealed a pride flag during the performance.
Drag performance is often used as a creative outlet for gender expression. Drag performer Winona Wynter said before doing drag people would often question her gender identity as a woman. Drag allowed her to express her gender in a way that was not for anyone to interpret but herself.
“I am excited to be able to perform again,” Winona Wynter said. “The pandemic slowed drag down so much, and I am glad to have the opportunity to represent a smaller portion of our community that’s not usually given as much representation.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.