On Saturday, Texas Tech women’s basketball hosted TCU at United Supermarkets Arena.
The Lady Raiders left victorious 78-72.
Starters:
With three-year starter, junior Chrislyn Carr entering the transfer portal, the Lady Raiders were left with a huge void to fill in their starting rotation.
They went with freshman forward Khyla Wade-Warren to add some size to the lineup.
Along Wade-Warren started sophomore guard Alexis Tucker, senior forward Vivian Gray, senior forward Lexi Gordon and junior forward Bryn Gerlich.
Key Play-By-Play Summaries:
TCU began the game aggressively, attacking the paint and earning easy points on layups. Four consecutive shots and back-to-back threes on the ensuing possessions brought their lead 12-4 early in the game.
The Lady Horned Frogs continued to go on an 11-0 run in just under two minutes, conversely, Tech dropped into a two-minute scoring drought.
Both teams started on completely opposite ends of the spectrum and TCU’s early lead was there to show for it.
The Lady Raiders’ offensive struggles looked to stem from not being able to get into their half-court sets; this was a looming impact of being without their starting point guard, Carr.
However, Naje Murray broke the dour-minute scoring drought for tech with a three-point shot. Her shot was followed by a three from Gordon to cut the lead to 10.
After starting the game off slow, Tech caught their stride and entered a 9-0 run to fight back into the game behind three, three pointers from Murray and Gordon.
Despite a hot exit on the first frame, TCU regained traction in the second, fending off Tech’s attack to keep distance from the Lady Raiders.
In line with the ending of the first quarter, Tech cut the lead at the end of the second quarter and hit 5 of their last 7 shots to cut TCU’s lead to five points at the halftime break.
Gordon led all scorers with 9 points at the same timestamp.
The second half started off with more of the same; both teams came out bolstering solid offense and trading baskets.
Tech finally gained control on a 7-0 run to take its first lead of the game with the third quarter winding down.
The Lady Raiders, after clawing back into contention, began pulling away at the halfway mark of the fourth quarter.
However, TCU took exception to Tech’s run and answered with one of its own. The game was going down to the wire with the Lady Horned Frogs remaining within one possession of Tech with the game winding down.
With less than a minute left, a pair of free throws from Gray followed by a jumper from Gordon put Tech up four points.
The game then turned into a fouling match, with TCU being forced to foul the Lady Raiders down the stretch of the game. Gray nailed a number of free throws to keep Tech ahead, and the Lady Raiders walked away with their fourth win of the season.
Key Takeaways:
The Lady Raiders won their first game without an integral piece to their team in Carr. After a rough first quarter not being able to get into their sets, Tech rebounded and found their rhythm as the game continued.
As the second-best free throw shooting team in the conference, Tech continued its dominance, shooting 24-30 from the charity stripe, and nailing the majority of their free throws in the clutch to maintain a lead over TCU.
Another stellar outing from Gordon propelled Tech, who looked to her when in scoring droughts to get them started once again. Gordon answered the call and had a team-high 24 points in the victory.
Up Next For Tech:
The Lady Raiders will host the Southern Jaguars Monday at 1 p.m.
