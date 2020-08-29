On Saturday, Texas Tech announced the death of former Lady Raider and NCAA Champion, Michelle Thomas, who died on Friday evening.
Thomas was a member of the Tech women’s basketball team from 1992-1996. She was part of one of the most successful teams the Lady Raiders have ever produced, boasting a 119-17 overall record during her time in Lubbock, per Tech Athletics.
One of the most notable times in her career was the 1993 Lady Raider NCAA Championship run, which was the first national title Tech women’s basketball won. Thomas also helped Tech to four SWC championships and a pair of SWC tournament titles.
Current Lady Raider head basketball coach Krista Gerlich shared her thoughts about Thomas on social media.
“Michelle was a freshman on our ‘93 Nat’l Championship team & gone way too soon.” Gerlich said. “Please keep her family & our Tech sisters in your prayers, she will be missed!”
