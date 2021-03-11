The Red Raiders completed their two-game series sweep of Gonzaga Wednesday night with a 5-4 victory over the Bulldogs. The victory marked Tech’s 10th in a row after they started out the season 0-3.
Tech's Wednesday night lineup:
1. Dru Baker (LF)
2. Jace Jung (2B)
3. Dylan Neuse (CF)
4. Nate Rombach (C)
5. Cal Conley (SS)
6. Kurt Wilson (RF)
7. Cole Stilwell (1B)
8. Cody Masters (DH)
9. Parker Kelly (3B)
Junior catcher Braxton Fulford was left out of the lineup Wednesday after starting all of the last four games for the Red Raiders behind the plate. Freshman catcher/infielder Nate Rombach got the start at catcher in his stead.
Freshman RHP Chase Hampton started the game for the Red Raiders, opposing the Zags sophomore starter RHP Regan Haas.
Hampton was previously 1-0 on the season in one start, which came against the Texas Southern Tigers. In that game he tossed 3.0 scoreless innings of work, walking three and striking out four along the way.
Gonzaga’s DH Stephen Lund started the game’s scoring with a solo-home run off of Hampton in the top of the first inning. Lund’s second long ball of the season put the score at 1-0 Bulldogs.
In the bottom of the 1st inning, freshman infielder Jace Jung hit a soft grounder towards the pitcher. As Jung tried to leg out the infield single, Haas went to tag him and the two collided down the first base line. Haas went down with an apparent knee injury and was forced to leave the game. Jung wound up reaching on what was ruled an error on Haas, and he scored later in the inning to tie the game up at 1-1.
In the bottom of the 2nd inning, there was a similar collision, this time at home plate. Following a passed ball, junior designated hitter Cody Masters scampered home to give the Red Raiders their first lead of the game. Gonzaga’s senior catcher Tyler Rando dove to tag Masters out at the plate, but was too late and caught a knee to the head instead. Rando left the game with an apparent head/neck injury.
The Red Raiders again extended their lead in the 3rd inning. This time by way of an RBI-single off the bat of junior utility man Kurt Wilson. Wilson’s hit put Tech ahead 3-1.
Hampton was pulled after 4.0 innings pitched, a new season high for him. He allowed one run, four hits, and struck out one on the day.
Freshman RHP Hayde Key was the first reliever out of the bullpen Friday for Tech. After a seamless 5th inning, things began to unravel for Key in the 6th. He got into a bases loaded with two outs jam, and soon after gave up a two-run single to Gonzaga’s right fielder Grayson Sterling. Key plunked his next batter, and was subsequently pulled.
Junior RHP Ryan Sublette was called upon to get Tech out of the inning, and he did just that by getting a lineout from his first batter. The score was tied at 3-3 after the top of the 6th.
“Yeah, it seemed like Hayde ran out of gas there (when Sublette) came in and picked him up and got us out of a jam. (He) gave us three solid innings, threw the ball really well, (and) had them off balance,” said coach Tadlock on Sublettes performance.
The score remained tied until the bottom of the 8th. In that inning, the Red Raiders found themselves in a prime position to reclaim the lead with two men on base and two outs. Freshman infielder Jace Jung then stepped to the plate, who had entered the game leading the Big 12 conference in home runs, RBIs, and total bases. On the first pitch of the at-bat, Jung ripped a go-ahead two-run double over the head of the Bulldogs centerfielder to give the Red Raiders a 5-3 lead.
In the top of the 9th, Sublette struggled out of the gate. He gave up a run before he recorded his first run of the inning and eventually had to be pulled before the last batter of the game.
Sublette threw 3.0 innings of one-run baseball on the day and, in the end, received his first win of the season.
Senior RHP Connor Queen was called upon to get the final out of the game. After two pitches, Queen got Gonzaga shortstop Brett Harris to pop out and the game was over. Queen got the save for his efforts.
Jung knocked in his 22nd and 23rd RBIs of the season Wednesday in the 8th inning, marking a team and conference best. Sublette and Queen notched their first win and save of the season as well in the contest.
"Keep it rolling. Keep it going. Good vibes, Just keep the good vibes (going) and keep winning," said Jung on the 10-game win streak.
Tech improved to 10-3 on the season following the win, notching their 10th win in-a-row Wednesday night.
The Red Raiders next game will be Friday night against the Uconn Huskies. That game will kick off a four game series between the Red Raiders and Huskies. All four of those games will be streamed on ESPN+.
