From cartoon sketches and papier-mâché to winning a national championship, Raider Red’s legacy has grown over the last 50 years alongside its founding organization, the Saddle Tramps.
In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the beloved mascot, the university will host several events including the receiving of the national championship ring and a recognition ceremony. The Texas Tech Federal Credit Union will sponsor a Raider Red statue expected to be unveiled in 2022.
Originally named Ol’ Red, the mascot began as a cartoon in the Lubbock Avalanche journal by the late Dirk West in 1971.
That year, the Southwest Conference banned live mascots from traveling to away games which limited appearances of the Masked Rider to home games only. Red Raider Committee member and Saddle Tramps sponsor Chris Snead said this transition opened doors for the initial creation of Raider Red as something larger than a cartoon.
“Jim Gaspard took those drawings and brought a costume to life when he was a student here in 1971,” mascot coach Bruce Bills said. “The first (Raider Red) was a papier-mâché, and it was a heavy head. They would stuff pillows and clothes and just gather whatever they could find but for the most part since the 90s, the image has kind of remained the same.”
Up until the 90s, the student selected to be Raider Red were responsible for making their own mascot head as part of a Saddle Tramps tradition. Snead said there have been many iterations of Raider Red since his debut, about as many versions of the mascot have existed as members who served in the program.
Early in the program, the Saddle Tramps were responsible for funding the Raider Red organization, dealing with costume design and maintenance.
It wasn’t until the 00s that the campus took on the financial responsibilities of maintaining Raider Red’s legacy.
“Over the years it just grew to where the university saw it needed a little bit more support,” Bills said. “In 2005, it was in partnership with the Center for Campus Life, the Spirit Program and the Saddle Tramps that we introduced the High Riders to the Raider Red organization.”
Today, mascots are required to participate in the spirit organization either as a Saddle Tramp or a High Rider and typically work as Raider Reds assistant before they can tryout to become the next year’s mascot. It takes three to four assistants a year to help Raider Red stay hydrated, manage crowds and keep track of the over 350 events that Raider Red attends each year, Bills said.
He said the organization extended the role of Raider Red to all genders because being Raider Red is not about the student in the suit, it is about representing the university and its traditions.
He said Raider Red is supposed to be Tech’s number one fan, and people recognize and adore him for being a friendly West Texas cowboy.
“I’ve always been a show off, so I’m a little bit unique because my personality is not very different from Raider Red’s,” the former Raider Red and NCAA national champion said. “I like to dance and have fun, you know, make people laugh and smile so becoming Raider Red wasn’t that different for me.”
According to tradition, the identity of the mascot is kept secret from the public. Only those who work within the spirit organization know who’s behind the head to protect the magic of the character, Bills said.
The former mascot said it is really common for people who are more introverted to audition for Raider Red because of the anonymity of being inside the costume. It is a lot easier to interact with people behind a mask.
“You know, it’s difficult to interact with strangers, but as Raider Red it’s your job, so even outside the suit I feel like I definitely have gained a lot more confidence,” the former Raider Red said. “I’ve done 30 plus cheer camps where I work with middle school and high school mascots and you see the confidence in their everyday life, not just in the suit.”
The national champion said being Raider Red is like flipping a switch from being yourself to becoming the “larger than life” Raider Red. Bills said one of the most essential parts to Raider Red is his signature cowboy walk which the team calls the Raider Red swag. Through the last 50 years, Tech has maintained the tradition of Raider Reds signature West Texan look and personality despite the many iterations.
“I think a lot of things make him unique. The big hat, the guns and the boots are just kind of iconic for him and West Texas and Texas Tech in general,” Bills said. “You know, the student has to personify that and bring it to life with the waves and tip of the hat, always being polite especially with the ladies, just that general West Texas friendly person magnified with a big cowboy hat.”
Being a mascot is exhausting, the former Raider Red said. It can be 30 degrees hotter in the suit than the outside temperature. He said it’s worth it because at the end of the day he had the chance to make people happy and represent Tech.
He said that as Raider Red the mascots are always looking for a way to push boundaries and do something bigger and better all the time. In the early years, Raider Red was known to be flirtatious with the ladies, today’s Raider Red has been spotted crowd surfing athletic events, taking things, and riding Limes on campus.
“Really the best part is just making people smile and laugh; especially kids. Kids love Raider Red and even all ages love him. Just being able to have fun with people, that’s really the best part of it all,” he said.
This particular Raider Red served from 2019-2020. He said that particularly during this time it was really important for him to maintain Raider Reds enthusiasm and confidence to make people feel good, he said.
As an administrator and coach Bills said he is honored to be a part of the 50th anniversary and be able to reconnect with former mascots and hear the tales of Raider Red back from 1971.
“It’s tremendous, there are so many people that you have to look at for this, the Dirk West family, Jim Gaspard for bringing Raider Red to life, the multitudes of Raider Reds who have continued the tradition from when it was one person a semester to four people a year,” Snead said. “I mean it is unbelievable the number of people that have been involved and touched this program because anywhere along the way this could have just fallen by the wayside after Jim Gaspard made that initial papier-mâché head. It was accepted, it was wanted and from that time it has grown into what it is today.”
