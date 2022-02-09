On Feb. 1, a record-setting 15,300 people walked into the United Supermarkets Arena to watch Texas Tech face the University of Texas.
About 700 students who registered for the game were not among the historic number .
The senior associate athletics director for external operations and strategic communications, Robert Giovannetti, said these numbers of pre-registered students are not specific to whether a student did not enter the arena or was turned away.
David Kath, a third-year music education student was one of the students who registered but was turned away before he could enter the arena.
Kath was confirmed as a part of the Royalty to Loyalty program, a Tech Athletics incentive for students to be able to register for high-demand games.
Kath said he felt strung along after waiting in the line for several hours before the game with no communication on what was happening.
“We didn’t quite know for sure what was going on because you could never get a straight answer,” Kath said.
Alex Achorn, the director of marketing for the men’s basketball team, said students needed to attend five particular games —three in the fall, two in the spring — to have priority access to registration.
The Mesquite native said he did not camp out; instead he got into the registered student line at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday as soon as his classes were over. There he waited 2.5 hours to get near the front of the line and see the stadium doors close.
“Honestly, it makes me question going back in the future, or at least this season because there’s only a couple games left,” Kath said. “I don’t even know if I want to mess with going again, just because I feel like my support wasn’t valued, and not just mine, but I mean all those students who were out there forever in the cold.”
Isaac Contreras said he had planned to attend the Tech versus Texas game since early December and knew he had to be ready once registration opened.
The Lubbock resident said he is a die-hard Red Raider fan and logged in to register at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 28 and secured his ticket before the sold-out email from Tech Athletics was sent out at 10:18 a.m.
“We donate our time, our money and just resources to go support the athletic team,” Contreras said. “I felt like it could have been handled just a tad bit better. Now what those solutions are beyond me because I’m no nowhere near the level of authority or I guess, brain power to control (thousands) of wild college students ready to get into the game, but it was pretty unorganized.”
According to the National Weather Service, temperatures dropped to 37 degrees outside the arena Feb. 1 and Humza Sheikh said he felt the cold immediately when he walked to the line and during the hours he spent waiting.
“I wasn’t mad but I was just like, man, I literally waited out here for three hours,” Sheikh, the Dallas graduate student said. “I can’t feel my hands like my whole body is frozen right now, can’t feel my face. I can’t feel my nose like I’m literally sick.”
Giovannetti said, a student must scan their student ID to enter the arena. If a student who registered for the game is walking in the scanner will flash green, indicating they registered. A red scan means the student is unregistered.
“The system that we have in place has worked for a lot of big games, across the board,” Giovannetti said. “So, we didn’t have any, we didn’t have any reason to believe it wouldn’t work for this one, either. I think it’s important for us as a department, to not just abandon that process, but rather look at what were the outliers.”
Giovannetti said these outliers included students camping out and saving seats once inside the arena.
To compensate those students who registered but did not get in, Tech Athletics sent them an email giving those students “priority access to the Baylor game along with a concession voucher.”
According to the email, the offer only applies to the students who registered for the game against Texas but did not scan to enter the arena.
Kath said he received the email but he was still frustrated over missing the opportunity to see the once-in-a-lifetime game in person.
“I don’t know, I just feel like a Band-Aid on a bigger issue,” Kath said. “I’ve given hours of my time. I’ve planned things around those basketball games to go so I could have priority access to specifically the Texas game and to not get in.”
Giovannetti said he understands the opportunity for the Tech versus Texas game was big but there are other Big 12 teams the Red Raiders have yet to face.
“I would say if I could get all 40,000 Tech students into every game I would do it just because the students certainly provide the energy in the atmosphere in there,” Giovannetti said. “We recognize that students were disappointed, especially those (that) were registered, and that’s why we’re trying to give them that priority access to the Baylor game.”
“That’s another big opponent, another huge game for the program. We need them there.” Giovannetti said. “It’s just one game of nine Big 12 games we play at home, and we need to instill in our students that we need that for every game. We need that kind of enthusiasm and attendance at every game. We’ll do our part to make sure that we facilitate them getting in.”
