When the Texas Tech men’s basketball season came to an end, four players from the 14-man roster knew it was the end of their time as Red Raiders. These players included super-seniors Bryson Williams, Marcus Santos-Silva, Davion Warren and Adonis Arms.
Out of the four players departing from the program, three of them, Williams, Warren and Arms, transferred from their respective schools last year to spend their senior seasons under head coach Mark Adams, according to Texas Tech Athletics. Meanwhile, Santos-Silva was one of the five players to stay in the program after a coaching change following the 2020-21 season.
Williams led the Red Raiders throughout his final season, scoring 522 points with an average of 14.1 points per game, according to Tech Athletics. He also shot 53.5 percent from the field and recorded a team-high three-point percentage of 41.7 percent.
The senior recorded his season-high of 33 points in the double-overtime loss against Kansas, going 14-19 from the field and shooting a perfect 4-4 from behind the arc, according to Tech Athletics.
Throughout the season, Williams was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week twice, while also earning unanimous All-Big 12 First Team and Big 12 All-Newcomer Team honors, according to Tech Athletics. Additionally, the decorated athlete earned the honor of NABC All-District First Team and was named to the USBWA All-District VII Team.
At the post-game news conference after the team’s March 24 Sweet 16 loss to Duke, Williams said Tech is a special place to play.
“Texas Tech, this is an institution of love and support,” Williams said. “Just the way the fans and everybody was behind us and everybody that’s involved with Texas Tech, it’s just amazing. It was a blessing for all of us to play here.”
He also expressed gratitude for the people he met in his time as a Red Raider.
“I’ll remember these guys for the rest of my life,” Williams said. “I’ll remember Coach Adams for the rest of my life and everybody on the coaching staff, every manager, every (general assistant), even the janitors at Texas Tech. I’ll remember them.”
Warren started in 33 of the 37 games for the Red Raiders this season, scoring 349 points and averaging 9.4 points per game, according to Tech Athletics. The senior held a team-high 53 steals to lead the Red Raiders, recording four against Kansas State.
Warren transferred to Tech last year from Hampton University, where he recorded 530 total points and averaged 21.2 points per game, according to Tech Athletics.
After his season-high 23 point performance against Kansas State, Warren said each of the seniors have something to prove.
“We pretty much got five seniors from all lower major conferences, and we’re showing that it doesn’t matter where you come from, basketball is going to be basketball,” Warren said. “We’re proving to the world that we weren’t five star or four star recruits coming out of high school, we grinded our whole lives.”
Arms is another player who transferred to Tech after leaving his previous school, Winthrop University, where he averaged 10.4 points per game, according to Tech Athletics. For the Red Raiders, he scored 317 points, averaging 8.6 per game, and held a field goal percentage of 44.8 percent.
Arms led the team with 104 assists, recording his season-highs of seven against Mississippi State and in the Sweet 16 loss against Duke, according to Tech Athletics. Additionally, he was one of the three seniors named as an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention.
After the season-ending loss, Arms said he hopes he has left a mark on the Tech basketball program.
“I think the legacy that I left myself is what I started with when I started to play basketball, ‘Never quit, never give up, and believe in God first,’” Arms said. “I think that’s what I left here at Texas Tech. I just want to credit coach Adams for giving me the opportunity to do that.”
Santos-Silva transferred to Tech in 2020 after spending three years at Virginia Commonwealth University and is one of the five players to stay in the program despite the coaching change, according to Tech Athletics.
The senior played crucial minutes off the bench for the Red Raiders this season, averaging 4.7 points per game and leading the team on the defensive end with 29 blocks, according to Tech Athletics. At the end of the regular season, Santos-Silva was named an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention.
His teammate, redshirt-junior guard Kevin McCullar, said Santos-Silva was a key player for the team this season.
“Marcus, he’s a veteran,” McCullar said. “You know, he’s been in big-time games before. He can start on any team in the country right now, and he comes off the bench and gives us what we need.”
Together, these five seniors were a part of the historic 18-0 home winning streak, something that hadn’t been done in school history, according to Tech Athletics.
Warren said that while their time together as Red Raiders has come to an end, their memories together will last a lifetime.
“These guys are my brothers,” Warren said. “I don’t know what’s going to happen once we all leave here, but I know we’re all going to have a memory of playing at Texas Tech.”
