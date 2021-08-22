The construction happening around Texas Tech campus continues as students are returning for the fall semester.
The R-7 Pedestrian Mall construction is creating a walkway connecting the Administration Building courtyard to the Student Union Building, allowing students to safely walk across campus without the concern of cars or other on campus vehicles, as well as adding to the theme of the campus architecture on campus.
The Pedestrian Mall was set to be completed by the first day of classes, Aug. 23; however, plans have changed due to inclement weather.
“We have had almost 30 days of delay because of rain so we anticipate for it to be completely finished by later in the fall semester,” President Lawrence Schovanec said.
The pedestrian sidewalk was said by Schovanec, as an improvement to look of campus. Schovanec said the area, which was the administration parking lot, was the least attractive part of campus.
The goal was to create something aesthetically pleasing as well as practical, said Schovanec
“The administrative parking lot was not a beautiful place, but more importantly we were concerned about safety,” Schovanec said. “We wanted to change that.”
In addition to making the Pedestrian Mall match the rest of the campus, Schovanec said trees are to be placed within the walkway. He estimates that is the time the construction project for will be complete.
The trees are set to go along the walkway, providing shade and enhancing the look of the mall.
“They’re quite large about eight-inch diameter and we were told that those trees would be planted once it cools down. We were planning on planting those in November, so it may all come together around that time,” Said Schovanec.
$12.5 million has been provided for construction project for lot R-7, allowing Texas Tech Operations to move forward with other construction, such as the new Academic Sciences Building according to Schovanec.
Schovanec said, lot R-7 is a minor project compared to the construction taking place in the fall semester. Lot R-1, behind the Chemistry building, for the Academic Sciences Building project has been approved by the Board of Reagents.
“That new facility will be behind chemistry, in that parking lot, which is south of the science building. It will be a large structure 126,000 square feet. Costs are estimated to be about $100 million,” said Schovanec.
The building is to provide more classrooms and laboratories for students in the sciences. Said by Schovanec said, it will be a major addition to the campus.
While construction around campus is underway, students still have ways to get around despite the construction areas. Brandon Richard, media relations coordinator for Tech Transportation & Parking Services, said current and future construction projects, will not affect transportation.
“R-1 won’t be affected at all because it’s tucked in there and not a very high traffic area anyways, lot R-7 will thankfully not be affected because we have officially moved the bus route,” said Richard.
Richard said the new bus routes implemented have stops east of the SUB instead of north of the SUB, where they used to be. The new bus stops are along Akron Avenue. The bus route stays along that street and does not go in front of the SUB.
All updated information regarding the new bus travel routes can be found on the Traffic & Parking website as well as the Transportation website. There, students will find resources, schedules and buildings to lookout for when using on campus public transportation.
“If you live at a near by apartment just off campus, you can check out our website and see if there is a bus that brings you from your apartment to campus,” Said Richard.
Students pay a transportation fee in their tuition. Richard said to utilize the transportation that Tech offers as it is a service you pay for. Transportation is not limited to students, but as well as faculty and staff.
Richard said that the Transportation & Parking services just recently went under the Tech University Operations division, meaning that projects such the Pedestrian Walkway and Academic Sciences building are not the only projects to look forward to.
“We have a lot of facility projects,” said Richard “Raider Rooms, and these are rooms that are in various building on campus, these are for the bigger ones, the larger classes. They have totally renovated them. They have fancy technology, they’re mi up, have TVs,”.
The Raider Rooms are located in the Chemistry, Math and Human Sciences buildings. Laboratories in the Chemistry buildings have been renovated. Updates in the Architecture building have been made as well. The corned south west section from the first floor is the new Huckabee lounge.
A place that welcomes all students, regardless of major. There are TVs, vending machines and monitors to create a comfortable learning environment for students.
“Heaven, basically is what I’d call it,” said Richard.
There are multiple other projects that have been completed or in the process to start with the operations division said Richard. Examples being The Dustin R. Womble Basketball Center, The Dairy Barn and TCVPA Theatre & Dance Complex.
“There’s definitely be a huge focus on the facility side of construction projects to make this campus more beautiful and awesome than it already looks,” said Richard.

