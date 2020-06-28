The City of Lubbock announced the addition of three more COVID-19 testing sites. The City of Lubbock, in partnership with Lubbock Fire Rescue, will host testing at Patterson Library at 1836 Parkway Drive.
The Patterson Library is a drive-up testing center, open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the month of July. Call the Lubbock Health Department at (806) 775-2933 to make an appointment.
The Texas Department of Emergency Management is hosting two additional testing sites at Hodges Elementary School Gym, at 5001 Avenue P, and Rodgers Park Gymnasium, at 3300 Auburn.
The two site will operate for three weeks and are open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. No appointment is required. All City of Lubbock and Texas Department of Emergency Management are free to the public.
Testing is also available to at local clinic, urgent cares and stand-alone emergency rooms. Call the offices for availability and cost of testing.
