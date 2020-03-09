The College Sports Information Directors of America named Texas Tech women’s basketball senior forward Brittany Brewer the Academic All-America Team Member of the Year on Monday.
In order to be considered for this honor, one must have at least a 3.0 GPA, participate in 50 percent of the season’s games and be named to the CoSIDA All-District Team. Brewer has exceeded those prerequisites by never missing a game this season while maintaining a 3.66 GPA in her graduate courses.
Brewer is the only member of the program in Tech history to have achieved this honor, and the only member to also be named a First Team Academic All-American for two consecutive years. Her first honor followed a stellar academic year after she finished her undergraduate courses with a 4.0 GPA.
To be in consideration for this award, you must get it done not only inside the classroom but on the court as well. Brewer has been dominant on both ends of the ball in her senior season as she is in contention for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award after ranking second in the country with 4.38 blocks per game, per NCAA Statistics. Brewer also averages over 16 points per game.
Brewer looks to continue her excellence on and off the court, as she will continue her graduate courses while preparing for the first game of the Big 12 tournament against Kansas.
