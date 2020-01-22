With the No. 18 Texas Tech men’s basketball set to play No. 15 Kentucky at 5 p.m. on Saturday, nine other games will be played as a part of the 2020 Big 12/SEC Challenge.
All of the games will be played on Saturday with the game between No.3 Kansas and Tennessee being highlighted, as ESPN Gameday will make an appearance in Lawrence, Kansas for its 3 p.m. game. Heading into the game, the Jayhawks have posted a 15-3 overall record as they are riding a three-game win streak. The Volunteers are going into the challenge with a 12-6 overall record while on a two-game win streak.
Aside from ESPN’s highlighted game, Iowa State and No. 16 Auburn will open the Big 12/SEC Challenge at 11 a.m. in Auburn, Alabama. The Cyclones have gone 9-9 this season, but have not won a single game on the road, going 0-4. The Tigers have had a more successful season, going 15-2 overall. Along with their 15-wins, Auburn has not lost a game on its home court this season, going 9-0.
Also at 11 a.m., No. 14 West Virginia will host Missouri in Morgantown. The Mountaineers will head into the game after defeating Texas by 38 points to improve 15-3 this season. The Tigers, on the other hand, have gone 9-9 this season but will head into the matchup after losing three consecutive games.
Following the 11 a.m. games, Texas and Louisiana State will tipoff at 1 p.m. in Austin. The Longhorns are coming off of their loss to West Virginia, but have posted a 12-6 overall record this season. The Tigers have posted a 14-4 record this season, going 6-0 in conference play, and are riding a seven-game win streak.
Also at 1 p.m., Oklahoma and Mississippi State will play in Norman, Oklahoma. The Sooners will head into the Big 12/SEC Challenge with a 12-6 record and a 7-1 record on their home court. The Bulldogs will head into the matchup with an 11-6 record, going 1-2 on the road.
Three games of the Big 12/SEC Challenge will be played at 3 p.m. Along with Kansas and Tennessee, Oklahoma State and Texas A&M will play in College Station, Texas. The Cowboys have had a rough stretch of games with six consecutive losses, making their overall record 9-9 this year. The Aggies have gone 9-8 this season, going 3-3 in their last six games.
Texas Christian and Arkansas will be the final game with a 3 p.m. tipoff in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Horned Frogs have posted a 13-5 overall record this season with a 1-2 record on the road. The Razorbacks have gone 14-3 this season, posting a 10-1 record at home.
Along with Tech and Kentucky playing a 5 p.m., Kansas State and Alabama will play each other in Tuscaloosa. The Wildcats will head into the game with an 8-10 record this season, going 1-5 in conference play. The Crimson Tide have posted a 10-7 record this season, going 7-1 at home.
The final game of the Big 12/SEC Challenge will be played at 7 p.m. as No. 1 Baylor will take on Florida in Gainesville, Florida. The Bears have only lost one game this season, going 16-1 overall, riding a 15-game win streak. The Gators have gone 12-6 this season and are coming off of a two-point loss to LSU.
All of the games will be televised on either ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU.
