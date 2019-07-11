The Daily Toreador is a 93-year-old tradition published for the students, faculty, staff and alumni of Texas Tech University. The DT is the print, online and social media source for campus news, sports, information and entertainment.
Our staff is dedicated to delivering content that informs and entertains our readers, viewers and followers while assisting advertisers in connecting with the Texas Tech market.
The DT, printed Monday and Thursdays in the fall and spring semesters, has a circulation of 7,000 and is distributed to more than 75 locations: university buildings, residence halls and several off-campus sites. Our online and social media platforms serve audience members 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
We can meet all your advertising and marketing needs with online, social media and print options.
Contact us today about placing your ads.
Andrea Watson - sales, marketing & design manager
806-742-3384